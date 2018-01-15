2 in custody after Far South Side home invasion, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two people are in custody after a home invasion on the Far South Side, police said.

A resident who lived near 90th Street and Ellis Avenue called police just after 3 p.m. on Monday and said there were armed men who broke into their home. When police got to the scene, the offenders tried to run away. Police chased the men and were able to arrest both of them and also recovered two guns.

Initially there were reports of shots fired. But police said one of the suspects was taken to Christ Hospital with a dislocated knee and that no one was shot.

Police said they cannot confirm if any weapons were discharged.

It does not appear that any officers were hurt, officials said.