× Winter Weather Advisory in Chicago area until Monday, 3-5 inches expected

CHICAGO — Accumulating snow will spread over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Sunday evening, and is forecast to continue through Monday with additional snow showers likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Primary accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected later Sunday and into Monday morning with a slow, hazardous morning commute in store for those who work on Martin Luther King Day. Additional accumulations are possible here, especially north closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline (including Chicago) later Monday into early Tuesday.

Low pressure will swing southeast out of Minnesota passing through southern Wisconsin Monday and on east into Lower Michigan Monday night into Tuesday. To our north, heaviest snows of 4 to 6-inches-plus are expected to fall in Wisconsin with a backlash of additional lake-effect snows along the Wisconsin’s east Lake Michigan coastline and in northwest Indiana Monday night into Tuesday.

Follow the development of this long-duration storm system closely to pinpoints areas of heaviest snowfall in the next 24 to 48-hours.

The map below depicts Winter Weather Advisory areas in purple and Winter Storm Warnings in pink.