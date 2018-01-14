Rev. Jesse Jackson shares memories of Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, one of his disciples, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, told the children of St. Sabina Church they are Dr. King’s dream.

Jackson shared stories of King’s heroism Sunday, about what he and others of the Civil Rights movement endured, hoping to inspire younger generations to also live courageous lives.

Dr. King was hit the head with a brick in Gage Park, stabbed in the chest in New York, and eventually killed in Memphis, Jackson said, noting that King now has a statue in Washington.

Jackson told the story of the Rodney King police beating, urging young people to look beyond color.

Before wrapping up, no Jackson sermon would be complete without a call and response: "keep hope alive."