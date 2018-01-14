Monday’s fresh snow cover should melt with weekend thaw
-
It’s Chicago’s mildest weekend in 6 weeks; 60-degrees predicted Sunday; Monday’s 65 to flirt with 1998 record; temp dive which follows could include sticking snow Friday
-
Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect
-
City gets its white Christmas after all
-
Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain forecast – slippery roads likely across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Sunday/Sunday night
-
Monday’s snow not the last—new accumulation mid week
-
-
Sunday snow raises prospect for a white Christmas
-
Arctic cold to grip city into the new year
-
63 inches of snow in 4 days: Erie, Pennsylvania shatters records
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Second snow in 2 days on the way Friday afternoon/night ahead of a new outbreak of bitter arctic air this weekend; snows will fall during evening rush hour; Southwest U.S. escaping New Year weekend chill
-
-
Tired of cold, wintry weather? Consider these frigid facts:
-
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
Late December days bring 6 hours less daylight than we’ll see in 6 months; arctic chill sweeps In this weekend; might snows later next week make a dent in our snow drought?