FeedonThis: Will Sammy Sosa every be welcomed back by the Cubs?

CHICAGO - He hasn't taken the field for the Cubs in 13 years, yet his future with the club still finds a way to pop up here and there.

It happened this weekend at the Cubs' Convention when a fan asked chairman Tom Ricketts about the possible reconciliation between the team and former slugger Sammy Sosa. Once again, Ricketts said it's up to the former outfielder to "come clean" before there can be a reunion.

So when might this happen? Josh Frydman and Andy Masur discussed that on Sports Feed Sunday night and that's part of the #FeedonThis from the program which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile Zach LaVine finally returned to the court for the first time in nearly a year Saturday as the Bulls beat the Pistons on Saturday.

But as Bulls fans consider what his future holds for him, they're also wondering when Nikola Mirotic might end up out of town. Monday is the first day the forward is eligible to be traded away, and the team is expected to shop him as part of the rebuild.

Watch Andy and Josh's discussion on that in the video above.