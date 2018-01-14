Car goes airborne, crashes into second floor of Santa Ana dentist’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Two people were injured after a car apparently went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a Santa Ana dental office Sunday morning, KTLA reports.

The Santa Ana Police Department said that the driver was going at a very high rate of speed when they hit the center median. Their vehicle then apparently "went airborne and landed into the building," the Orange County Fire Agency tweeted Sunday.

Both people inside the car were able to get out safely and suffered minor injuries, according to the OCFA.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

The white sedan remained lodged in the second floor of a building that holds a dental office until about 7:50 a.m., when crews were able to get it out.

Orange County firefighters, along with a Los Angeles County search and rescue team, removed the vehicle from the building. Public works officials also responded to the crash to examine the integrity of the building.

Police said the driver admitted to using narcotics and was expected to be admitted to a hospital for observation. ​Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said police will be submitting the case to the Orange County District's Attorney's Office after running toxicology tests to determined possible charges.