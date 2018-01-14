× Blackhawks blanked by Red Wings

CHICAGO — Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin and Mike Green also scored for Detroit, which had dropped two in a row after a four-game win streak. Petr Mrazek made 27 saves in his second shutout of the season and 12th of his career.

Bertuzzi, the nephew of former NHL forward Todd Bertuzzi, made it 4-0 when he punched in his first career goal on a rebound 13:37 into the third period. He also has five assists in 10 games this season.

The Red Wings (18-18-7) played without forwards Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm, who were sidelined by lower-body injuries after they got hurt during Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh. Dominic Turgeon, the son of former NHL star Pierre Turgeon, made his NHL debut after he was promoted from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Chicago (22-17-6) had won three of four, including a 2-1 victory against Central Division-leading Winnipeg on Friday night. But the Blackhawks looked sluggish for most of their final game before their bye week.

Detroit grabbed control with a pair of goals in a 2:10 span in the first period.

First, Andreas Athanasiou drove to the net before throwing the puck in front to Larkin, who knocked it in for his seventh of the season. Mantha then made a great pass to a trailing Green, who sent a one-timer past Jeff Glass at 6:18.

Chicago killed off three power-play chances for Detroit in the second, but was unable to put much pressure on Mrazek. The Red Wings then iced the game when Mantha pounced on a pass from Henrik Zetterberg and shot it by Glass’ right shoulder from the right circle for a 3-0 lead at 5:46.

It was Mantha’s team-high 15th goal. Zetterberg picked up his 603rd career assist, moving him within one of tying Pavel Datsyuk for fifth on the Red Wings’ career list.

The crowd of 21,830 booed as the final seconds ticked off. Glass finished with 22 saves for Chicago, which dropped to 12-8-2 at home.