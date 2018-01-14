× Aziz Ansari accused of sexual assault, TMZ reports

Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who said she went on a date with him last year, TMZ reports.

The woman claimed she went on a date with him and ended up in his apartment. She said he began kissing, fondling and undressing her and said he was going to grab a condom, TMZ said. The entertainment website said the woman told Ansari to slow down, but he continued and then performed oral sex on her.

The woman said he started sticking his fingers in her throat and she used “verbal and non-verbal cues” to indicate her discomfort, TMZ said.

The woman said she left the apartment in tears and texted Ansari the next day. TMZ posted a screenshot of the text on their website.

TMZ reports that the woman decided to speak up after she saw Ansari wearing a “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globes.

Ansari has not commented on the allegations.