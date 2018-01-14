× Accumulating snow begins later this Sunday afternoon – continues overnight into Monday

Snow is forecast to begin in the Chicago area later this afternoon and continue overnight into Monday with 2 to 5-inches of total snowfall expected. The snow will spread into westernmost portions along the Interstate-39 corridor and Fox River Valley mid to late afternoon, reaching Chicago into northwest Indiana by late afternoon/early evening. Roads will become snow-covered and slick overnight, making for a slow hazardous Monday morning commute. Additional snow may continue to fall Monday-Monday night across northern sections, especially counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Wisconsin beginning this evening and continuing through Monday/Monday night into Tuesday morning. A center of low pressure will track southeast out of Canada across Wisconsin, supported by a deepening low pressure aloft that will extend the period of snow well into Monday with heaviest amounts on the order of 5 to 7–inches total across Wisconsin.