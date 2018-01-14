7-Day Forecast: Snow of 3-5 inches Monday, weekend temps. hit 40s
-
Winter Weather Advisory in Chicago area until Monday, 3-5 inches expected
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago
-
Accumulating snow begins later this Sunday afternoon – continues overnight into Monday
-
Near-whiteout conditions as bomb cyclone pounds NYC; thousands of flights cancelled
-
-
63 inches of snow in 4 days: Erie, Pennsylvania shatters records
-
Winter’s Wrath: East Coast braces for dangerous winds, snow
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 40s, snow possible Sunday
-
Have we ever had days when the temperature remained the same for the entire day?
-
7-Day Forecast: Chilly temps., snow possible on Christmas Day
-
-
Snow accumulations possible right along the Illinois/northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline tonight into Thursday morning
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: 1-5 inches of snow on the way
-
Snow covers Chicago area during evening commute