Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Snow will end the weekend then a warm up slowly builds
-
Cold weekend with snow possible Sunday
-
Snow, temps in 30s coming this weekend
-
Up to 4 inches of snow expected Sunday
-
Warm-up continues, colder temps return later in week
-
End of cold snap arrives for second half of the weekend
-
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago
-
Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain forecast – slippery roads likely across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Sunday/Sunday night
-
Winter Weather Advisory ends – next up possible accumulating lake-effect snow
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
Temps in 30s, occasional light snow
-
-
Cold air to follow Friday’s snow
-
Cloudy, flurries, light snow possible on Monday
-
7-day forecast: Snow on the way