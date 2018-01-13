× Park at Wrigley offering ice skating lessons

Even during the off season there’s plenty of activity at Wrigley Field.

Instructors are offering lessons for ice skaters three years old and up at “Winterland at the Park.”

The six week course will teach basic skills for younger students while more advanced skaters can learn forward and backward crossovers and edge work.

It started today and is welcome to skaters age 3 and up.

Skaters can select either Saturday or Sunday lessons from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Lessons cost $75 for six weeks. Participants will receive discounted skate rentals at $5 per lesson. More info: www.parkatwrigley.com/events.