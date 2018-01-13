Mark Wahlberg to donate $1.5M to legal defense fund in response to pay dispute

Actor Mark Wahlberg is breaking his silence, about a pay equity dispute over his latest movie.

Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million, to re-shoot scenes for the film “All the Money in the World’, after Kevin Spacey was cut-out of that film due to sexual harassment allegations.

But, co-star Michelle Williams, was only paid $1,000.

Today, Wahlberg tweeted:

I support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up legal defense fund in Michelle Williams’ name.

That fund was recently started, to help those who are victims of sexual harassment.