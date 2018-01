Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- High waves and ice are covering parts of the Lakefront Bike Trail downtown.

The Chicago Park District closed the trail at North, Oak and Ohio Streets yesterday after the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory.

Waves of up to 14 feet crashed along the lakefront Friday, creating some very dangerous conditions.

At least one lane of Lake Shore Drive was closed near Oak Street on Friday because of the heavy waves.

The Weather Service said a storm surge could raise lake levels by two feet.