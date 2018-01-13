Cold temperatures through the weekend
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Arctic cold to grip city into the new year
-
Chicago’s warmest weekend in six weeks
-
Snow moves out, cold moves in
-
Pattern to maintain our string of mild days
-
-
Mild spell continues, but major changes loom
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
What is Chicago’s record for consecutive days below freezing?
-
Deep freeze turns Niagara Falls into icy winter wonderland
-
Chicago records coldest New Year’s Day on record
-
-
Snow about over, now the cold returns and sets up for an extended stay into 2018
-
Dry weather to hold through holiday weekend
-
Dangerous wind chills today – cold rest of week