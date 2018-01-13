Civil Rights leaders call for Trump apology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fallout continues over President Trump`s reported controversial remarks deriding certain nations with vulgar language.

Saturday prominent Civil Rights leaders in Chicago called on Congress to censure the president and for Trump himself to apologize.

Republican leaders in Congress have shown no signs of condemning the president, much less formally censuring him. But in Chicago the criticism of the president’s reported remarks was harsh, partially because of the city's history and its founder, Haitian immigrant Jean Baptiste Dusable.

This week, Trump reportedly asked "Why do we want all of these people from (expletive)hole countries coming here?" He reportedly singled out Haiti -- ravaged by natural disasters -- as unworthy of sending immigrants to the United States.

Saturday at Rainbow Push headquarters on Chicago’s South Side, the Rev Jesse Jackson and a number of other Civil Rights leaders and immigration advocates joined to condemn the president's reported remarks as racist.

“The idea of white race supremacy and white race nationalism has no place in the globally diverse nation or world,” Rev Jackson said.

Democratic U.S. Representative Bobby Rush called on Congress to formally censure the president.

In a tweet, the president denied using the specific vulgar term in reference to Haiti, but acknowledged using tough language.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The president's remarks and immigration policies will be a focus of many Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrations in the city next week.