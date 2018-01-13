× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Detroit

* This will be the first meeting between the Pistons and the Bulls in 2017-18. The teams have split the last 18 games in this series.

* The Pistons defeated the Nets 114-80 on Wednesday. The 34-point victory was Detroit’s largest since it defeated the Hawks by 36 points on December 2, 2016.

* The Bulls defeated the Knicks 122-119 in double overtime on Wednesday, improving to 2-2 in overtime contests in 2017-18.

* Tobias Harris made a career-high 109 three-point field goals last season. He already has 101 three-pointers this season.

* Andre Drummond has averaged 14.8 rebounds over his 10 career road games versus the Bulls, but the Pistons have gone just 3-7 in those contests. Drummond had 17 boards, including eight on the offensive end, the last time these teams played at the United Center (March 22, 2017).

* Zach LaVine is expected to make his 2017-18 debut on Saturday after missing the first 42 games of the season recovering from knee surgery. The 22 year-old averaged a career-high 18.9 points in 47 games with the Timberwolves in 2016-17.