A chilly morning across the Chicago area

Single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills prevailed across the Chicago area this Saturday morning. Lowest temperatures were west of the Fox River Valley, close to the Interstate-39 corridor with a 1-degree low at Rockford and 2-degrees at Rochelle and DeKalb. A 10 to 15 mph northwest wind was generating wind chills generally in the -5 to -15-degree range.

Arctic-source high pressure will dominate the weather today with snow showers gradually diminishing over the northwest corner of Indiana just south of Lake Michigan and mostly sunny skies elsewhere.

Below are maps depicting current temperatures, wind chills, and wind direction/speed…