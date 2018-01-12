Winter Weather Advisory for 1 to 2-inches of snow in NW Indiana this morning

An additional inch or two of snow will occur this Friday morning east of Interstate-57 mainly in northwest Indiana causing snow-covered highways/streets and slick driving conditions (Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon across the purple-shaded area on the highlighted map). With the impulse moving northeast, snow will gradually diminish by mid-morning and move well east of the area by midday.

As low-level winds strengthen out of the north-northeast, lake-effect snow is expected to develop this afternoon along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline from Chicago south into the northwest corner of Indiana, including Gary. Snow showers could continue through tonight into Saturday – with several inches of snow causing slow slick driving conditions. Check the latest forecasts and weather radar (current radar depiction below) if you plan to travel in that area, especially during the afternoon/evening commute today.