White Sox reportedly avoid arbitration with Jose Abreu, settle on $13 million

CHICAGO – According to multiple reports, the White Sox avoided arbitration with first baseman Jose Abreu Friday.

The two sides reportedly agreed on a $13 million salary for the 2018 season.

Abreu decided to make the final three years of his six-year deal eligible for arbitration back in November of 2016 to potentially earn more than $34 million he was set to make.

Since then, the soon to be 31-year-old Cuban slugger has been involved in numerous trade rumors as the Sox continue to rebuild.

Last season, Abreu finished the year with 33 home runs, 102 RBI and a .304 batting average.