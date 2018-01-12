White Sox reportedly avoid arbitration with Jose Abreu, settle on $13 million

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 22: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – According to multiple reports, the White Sox avoided arbitration with first baseman Jose Abreu Friday.

The two sides reportedly agreed on a $13 million salary for the 2018 season.

Abreu decided to make the final three years of his six-year deal eligible for arbitration back in November of 2016 to potentially earn more than $34 million he was set to make.

Since then, the soon to be 31-year-old Cuban slugger has been involved in numerous trade rumors as the Sox continue to rebuild.

Last season, Abreu finished the year with 33 home runs, 102 RBI and a .304 batting average.