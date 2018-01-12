Growing up with a mother who was a minister and choir director, Travis says that music (specifically Gospel) was like the oxygen in his childhood home, always part of his life. Music was something that played a huge part in keeping him off the streets, away from the drugs and gangs prevalent in his community. Now an inspirational trailblazer in his own right, Travis is on a global mission to engage the culture through his music and #engageculturemovement…to not sit back and tolerate or complain, but to help redefine culture in some way. “We need to build relationships and meet people where they are, to share LOVE rather than cast judgment.” Travis has and continues to bring his cultural boundary crossing music globally to many countries outside the U.S., including Nigeria and Ghana; the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica; Dubai; and to London, Montreal and Toronto.
Travis Greene performs
