T-shirt artists step up to help Streetwise vendors during colder months

Winter is a particularly tough go when your shop is a street corner. Streetwise vendors are out there, but with the biting temperatures, sales have dropped drastically.
Scott Marvel's staff from Daily Planet was screening t-shirts, when it occurred to him, these shirts could be the answer.
He called up his artist friends, asking them to donate a design.
Staff went to work, screening hundreds of shirts that week. And every dollar going directly to the Streetwise vendors.
This year's shirt sales have already generated $35,000 for Chicago Streetwise vendors.
There's been many days it's just been too cold to sell the shirts outside, so they are offering them online at GiveAShirt.net.