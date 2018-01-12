T-shirt artists step up to help Streetwise vendors during colder months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter is a particularly tough go when your shop is a street corner. Streetwise vendors are out there, but with the biting temperatures, sales have dropped drastically.

Scott Marvel's staff from Daily Planet was screening t-shirts, when it occurred to him, these shirts could be the answer.

He called up his artist friends, asking them to donate a design.

Staff went to work, screening hundreds of shirts that week. And every dollar going directly to the Streetwise vendors.

This year's shirt sales have already generated $35,000 for Chicago Streetwise vendors.

There's been many days it's just been too cold to sell the shirts outside, so they are offering them online at GiveAShirt.net.