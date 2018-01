Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several police officers in Des Plaines are now under investigation for alleged misconduct following a golf outing last summer.

The Hoffman Estates police department is investigating activity at the outing last June at the Hilldale Golf Club in Hoffman Estates.

Several off-duty officers reportedly attended the event.

Authorities are not revealing what triggered the investigation. They will only say there are "allegations of misconduct."

There are no charges at this time.

No one is in custody.