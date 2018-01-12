Report: Vic Fangio expected to return as Bears defensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – New Bears head coach Matt Nagy appears to have all of his coordinator positions filled.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Vic Fangio is expected to return as defensive coordinator after an agreement was reached Friday.

The deal is believed to be three years in length.

New Bears’ HC Matt Nagy has successfully recruited DC Vic Fangio, convincing him to stay in Chicago on a three-year contract, per source. Agreeement just reached. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2018

Fangio interviewed for the Bears head coaching gig before meeting with a handful of teams and eventually deciding to come back to Chicago in the same role.

The Bears defense finished in the top ten in both yards and points allowed in 2017 while forcing 22 takeaways.