Report: Cubs avoid arbitration with Bryant, Hendricks, Russell, Wilson and La Stella

CHICAGO – No Cub has ever gone to arbitration with Theo Epstein in charge and it doesn’t look like that will change this year.

Five of the six players eligible for arbitration reportedly agreed to deals with the team Friday with only Justin Grimm on the outside looking in.

#Cubs Bryant's $10.85 million tops Ryan Howard's record salary for a 1st year arbitration eligible player. Howard, who, like Bryant, earned NL Rookie and MVP honors, received $10 million in 2008 — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) January 12, 2018

Kris Bryant receives $10.85 million in his first year eligible for salary arbitration with #Cubs, per @GDubCub, with teammate Addison Russell getting $3.2 million — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Kris Bryant set a record with his one-year contract, worth an estimated $10.85 million – the most ever by a first-year arbitration eligible player.

Kyle Hendricks got a big raise. His salary went from $760,500 last year to a reported $4.125 million this year.

The Cubs also locked up Addison Russell, Justin Wilson and Tommy LaStella for the 2018 season.