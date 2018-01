CHICAGO — Normal CTA service has resumed after a person was struck and killed by a CTA train.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near Bryn Mawr.

Service on the Red Line and Purple Line has resumed with residual delays. Red Line trains continue to bypass Bryn Mawr.

No details have been released on the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.