Patti Blagojevich calling for charges after leaked audio used in ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patti Blagojevich, the wife of former governor Rod Blagojvich, says she is not happy about a political attack ad released this week that features FBI wiretaps from her husband’s corruption case.

She says she wants whoever leaked this audio to be criminally charged, even though, ironically, she says the audio is good for her husband.

The audio is used in a political attack ad Republican Governor Bruce Rauner pushed out Wednesday.

The ad features audio of democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker talking to disgraced former governor Blagojevich about a possible job. The audio comes from phone calls recorded by federal agents in 2008 while they were investigating Blagojevich.

That audio was first published last spring by the Chicago Tribune and that’s where Rauner’s people say they pulled it from.

Blagojevich’s wife Patti says the audio in the ad is from tapes that were sealed during her husband’s trial.

“It’s a clip of Rod and JB having a very legal conversation with what he was intending on doing with the apt of the senate seat,” she says.

Patti says the audio clip is just one of many clips Blagojevich wanted people to hear.

We’ve been fighting for five years to get those tapes heard. And now somebody leaks them and now they’re in a political attack ad.”

She says while she feels bad for Pritzker, the audio proves her husband isn’t guilty.

“One thing my husband loves to do is he loves to talk. And he loves to talk with his advisors, his lawyers. And all these people and do this war gaming. What if we do this? What if we do that? How about if we do this? How about if we do that? And unfortunately, what you saw in the trial was just one side of all those conversations.”

Pattis says if she has not contacted President Trump for a pardon. She says it’s not the right time because they are still appealing her husband’s case.