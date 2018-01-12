× Officials rule out trauma in teen found dead in suburban pool

Preliminary autopsy results on the body of 18-year-old Lucio Cambray of Waukegan have ruled out trauma.

The Lake County coroner says the cause of his death is pending toxicology results.

Cambray went missing on Christmas Day. He was at a Waukegan gas station with a friend. He told his friend he had to go somewhere and wasn’t seen since.

Police discovered his body Monday in a pool that had been drained for the season.

The pool is located behind a home that caught fire in early December. In that case, an 18-year-old girl was living illegally in a basement apartment and couldn’t get out. She was rescued, but later died.

The pool is just 10 blocks from where Cambray was last seen.