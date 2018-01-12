Next chance for snow later in the weekend

If you’re a snow lover then you’ve been disappointed by the lack of snow so far this season. To date, only 5.5” has fallen officially at O’Hare vs. the normal to date of 13.6” and well below the 18.1” by this time last year. That places this snow season among the least snowy 14% of all snow seasons by January 12th dating back to 1884 when snow records began.

Next Snow Chance Sunday Night

While unlikely to erase the current snow deficit, the next weather system arrives in the form of an Alberta Clipper Sunday evening into Monday. Current model projections suggests 1-3” is likely across the metro area by Monday afternoon.