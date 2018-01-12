Massive Lake Michigan waves prompt Lakeshore Flood Advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Cook County in Illinois, and Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana.

Strong north winds are causing waves in Lake Michigan of 8 feet to 14 feet, and a storm surge of up to 2 feet.

WGN Tower cameras captured rough waves near Oak Street Beach that were lapping at Lake Shore Drive. If you're in the area, please be cautious.

The advisory will remain in effect 4 a.m. Saturday.

