Lunchbreak: Smoked salmon salad rolls

Derek Intapura, Executive Chef of Bites Asian Kitchen & Bar

Bites Asian Kitchen & Bar

3313 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60657

773-270-5972

www.BitesKitchen​.com

Event:

National Soup Month at Bites Asian Kitchen

Sip and Slurp Half-Priced Ramen Bowls in January

From now through January 31, Chef Derek Intapura will feature an array of soul-satisfying ramen recipes for 50-percent off the regular price. To obtain the offer, guests may check-in or tag Bites' on social media (facebook; twitter; instagram). Dishes include creamy tonkotsu; shiitake shoyu; spicy miso; and five-spice duck ($6.50-$7.50 each).

Smoked Salmon Salad Rolls

Ingredients

4 rice paper wrappers

1 bunch green leaf lettuce, cut into 5 inch lengths

1 green mango, shredded

1 Fuji apple, julienned

1 bunch fresh basil leaves

6 oz smoked salmon, thinly sliced (fresh salmon can substituted)

Large bowl of warm water

Directions

Begin by dipping one rice paper wrapper in the warm water. You will feel it begin to soften. You may have to dip it twice. Do not dip it for too long because it will soften too much and it will be hard to work with. Lay out the rice paper wrapper on your work surface or cutting board. Then layer your ingredients in the middle of the wrapper starting with the lettuce, followed by the green mango and Fuji apples. Lay down a couple slices of smoked salmon and top with fresh basil. Next, gently fold the bottom half of the wrapper over your filling. Begin to roll while lightly squeezing to ensure your filling is tightly packed. Halfway through the rolling process, fold in both ends of you wrapper before rolling the rest of the way. Repeat these steps for the rest of your ingredients. You can adjust amounts of filling to your own liking and tastes. Serve with Yuzu-Dill Yogurt Dip.

Yuzu-Dill Yogurt Dip

Ingredients

½ cup Greek yogurt

3 tbsp yuzu juice

3 tbsp chopped dill

Salt & Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients thoroughly.