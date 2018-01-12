Lunchbreak: Smoked salmon salad rolls

Bites Asian Kitchen & Bar
3313 N. Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60657
773-270-5972
Event:
National Soup Month at Bites Asian Kitchen
Sip and Slurp Half-Priced Ramen Bowls in January
From now through January 31, Chef Derek Intapura will feature an array of soul-satisfying ramen recipes for 50-percent off the regular price. To obtain the offer, guests may check-in or tag Bites' on social media (facebook; twitter; instagram). Dishes include creamy tonkotsu; shiitake shoyu; spicy miso; and five-spice duck ($6.50-$7.50 each).
Smoked Salmon Salad Rolls
Ingredients
4 rice paper wrappers
1 bunch green leaf lettuce, cut into 5 inch lengths
1 green mango, shredded
1 Fuji apple, julienned
1 bunch fresh basil leaves
6 oz smoked salmon, thinly sliced (fresh salmon can substituted)
Large bowl of warm water
Directions
Begin by dipping one rice paper wrapper in the warm water. You will feel it begin to soften. You may have to dip it twice. Do not dip it for too long because it will soften too much and it will be hard to work with. Lay out the rice paper wrapper on your work surface or cutting board. Then layer your ingredients in the middle of the wrapper starting with the lettuce, followed by the green mango and Fuji apples. Lay down a couple slices of smoked salmon and top with fresh basil. Next, gently fold the bottom half of the wrapper over your filling. Begin to roll while lightly squeezing to ensure your filling is tightly packed. Halfway through the rolling process, fold in both ends of you wrapper before rolling the rest of the way. Repeat these steps for the rest of your ingredients. You can adjust amounts of filling to your own liking and tastes. Serve with Yuzu-Dill Yogurt Dip.
Yuzu-Dill Yogurt Dip
Ingredients
½ cup Greek yogurt
3 tbsp yuzu juice
3 tbsp chopped dill
Salt & Pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients thoroughly.