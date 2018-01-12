Late weekend ‘clipper’ could boost season’s meager snowfall
-
Cold weekend could produce Christmas Eve snowfall
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: 1-5 inches of snow on the way
-
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Sunday snow blankets Chicagoland, white Christmas on its way
-
Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow
-
Tired of cold, wintry weather? Consider these frigid facts:
-
Wind-driven snows accompanying season’s most powerful arctic outbreak out West; 15 states under advisories; the blast to bring Chicago its coldest temps in a year starting this weekend; Friday night snow system being monitored
-
-
Winter’s Wrath: East Coast braces for dangerous winds, snow
-
Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area
-
Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect