Dear Tom,

Is there an approximation of the difference in temperature on the same day between Midway and O’Hare airports?

— Frank Bauer

Dear Frank,

We ran a temperature comparison between Midway Airport and O’Hare International Airport for the period from 1959 to 2017 and, on average, Midway was 1.3 degrees warmer than O’Hare. That value was obtained by averaging a day’s maximum and minimum temperatures, and comparing the averages, day by day, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

However, the temperature differences varied somewhat through the year. The differences were greatest in mid- and late May, when daily temperatures averaged about 1.5 degrees warmer at Midway than O’Hare. Temperature differences were least in the period from mid-March through early April, averaging only 0.8 degrees warmer at Midway.