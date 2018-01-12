Elderly man killed in North Side fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO –An elderly man was killed in a fire Friday on Chicago’s North Side.

Fire crews were called to the 4200 block of N. Saint Louis in Albany Park around 6:20 p.m.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor of the two-flat where the elderly man live.

The family on the first floor smelled smoke and were able to escape. They say the man who lived upstairs was their landlord and owner of the building.

He did not make it out.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.