‘Crashing’ star Pete Holmes talks about Season 2 and his stand up career

Created by and starring Pete Holmes, the comedy series CRASHING returns for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, JAN. 14 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Executive produced by Pete Holmes, Judd Apatow and Judah Miller, the series draws on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy.

With the help of Ali, a fellow rising comic, Pete explores the alternative comedy scene, a world of comedy nerds, apartment shows and no-drink minimums, where he begins to thrive. As he continues to lean on the hospitality of comedy greats, Pete explores all types of comedy, from benefit shows to the college market to roast battles. These diverse encounters test his enthusiasm and optimism, but also promise to make him a better comedian as he tries to survive the competitive world of New York stand-up.

Series veterans featured on season two of CRASHING include Lauren Lapkus (HBO’s “Animals.”) as Pete’s ex-wife, Jessica, George Basil (“Flaked”) as Leif, Jessica’s former lover, and comics Dave Attell, Dov Davidoff and Artie Lange, playing versions of themselves. Among the other established talents playing versions of themselves this season are Joy Behar, Doug Benson, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Wayne Federman, Jermaine Fowler, Gilbert Gottfried, Penn Jillette, The Lucas Brothers, Eugene Mirman, John Mulaney, Aparna Nancherla, Dr. Oz, Jeff Ross, Bobby Tisdale, Melissa Villaseñor and Henry Zebrowski, while actress and stand-up comedian Jamie Lee (“Girl Code”) joins the series in the recurring role of Ali Reissen.