Person in custody after ‘possible hostage situation’ on Greyhound; No injuries reported

WADSWORTH, Ill. – A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border late Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, the pursuit began in Wisconsin on I-94 around 10 p.m. after a report of an armed suspect aboard the bus.
The pursuit crossed into Illinois and the bus eventually stopped near the exit ramp to Route 173.
Initially, authorities reported a “possible hostage situation.”
40 passengers were able to evacuate the bus and no injuries were reported, according to police.
Authorities announced the suspect was in custody after 12:30 a.m.
Lanes remain closed while the investigation continues.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
42.428632 -87.923965