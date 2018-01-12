Person in custody after ‘possible hostage situation’ on Greyhound; No injuries reported

WADSWORTH, Ill. – A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border late Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, the pursuit began in Wisconsin on I-94 around 10 p.m. after a report of an armed suspect aboard the bus.

The pursuit crossed into Illinois and the bus eventually stopped near the exit ramp to Route 173.

Initially, authorities reported a “possible hostage situation.”

40 passengers were able to evacuate the bus and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Authorities announced the suspect was in custody after 12:30 a.m.

Lanes remain closed while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Here are some new photos of the scene. Greyhound bus police chase from Wisconsin into Illinois. Big backups on I-94 on both sides of the state line. @WISN12News https://t.co/5Ma42EBvgc pic.twitter.com/dBR7HrK2UV — Matt Sliker (@MatthewSliker) January 13, 2018

