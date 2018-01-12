Person in custody after ‘possible hostage situation’ on Greyhound; No injuries reported

Posted 11:53 PM, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:37AM, January 13, 2018

WADSWORTH, Ill. – A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border late Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, the pursuit began in Wisconsin on I-94 around 10 p.m. after a report of an armed suspect aboard the bus.

The pursuit crossed into Illinois and the bus eventually stopped near the exit ramp to Route 173.

Initially, authorities reported a “possible hostage situation.”

40 passengers were able to evacuate the bus and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Authorities announced the suspect was in custody after 12:30 a.m.

Lanes remain closed while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

 