Attorney responds after medical marijuana denied for 5th grade student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, IL -- An 11-year-old elementary student has been refused usage of medical marijuana by her school.

The 5th grader is a student at Hanover Highlands Elementary.

After chemotherapy treatments for leukemia, she developed debilitating epilepsy.

In a lawsuit, her parents claim she can't function at school without the medical marijuana she wears in a patch on her foot, or takes in oil drops.

They say the drug makes her feel better and decreases the seizures.

District 54 says they're just following the law.

Family attorney Steve Glink joined WGN Morning News to talk about the lawsuit.

Watch the interview in the video player above.