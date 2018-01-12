AG candidate, crew robbed during photo shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A candidate for Illinois Attorney General was robbed at gunpoint on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon.

Candidate Aaron Goldstein and some campaign staffers were taking promotional pictures in the 4600 block of North Albany Ave when the three robbers demanded that they hand over their cameras and cellphones.

The robbers got away with two cameras, a tripod, and four cell phones than ran off.

Goldstein, a democratic committee man for the 33rd Ward and a resident of Albany Park, wasn't hurt in the robbery and believes it was a random act.

Goldstein is one of eight candidates running in the democratic primary for attorney general.

Goldstein is also supervising attorney at the Cook County public defender’s office.

He says he plans to continue his campaign, and live in the neighborhood and focus on the gun violence problem in Chicago.