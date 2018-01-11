“Too Hot to Handel” performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate the transformative power of music at the Auditorium Theatre with Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, taking place for the 13th consecutive year over Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend. Inspired by Dr. King’s message of “beloved community,” Too Hot brings Chicagoans together to witness “a contagiously joyous jazz, gospel, and blues treatment of George Frideric Handel’s famous 18th-century oratorio” (Chicago Reader). Clap along with acclaimed soloists Rodrick Dixon, Alfreda Burke, and Karen Marie Richardson, joined by legendary pianist Alvin Waddles, a choir of over 100 members, an ensemble orchestra, and a world-class jazz combo in what the Chicago Tribune calls “an ebullient holiday tradition.”

Auditorium Theatre

50 E. Congress Pkwy

http://www.auditoriumtheatre.org

Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14 at 3 p.m.