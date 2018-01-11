The Bulls’ “Mom’s Trip” proves to be a success in New York
NEW YORK – When you enter an environment that’s normally hostile towards an opposing team, it’s always good to see a few people you know in the crowd for support.
But the Bulls had that in quite a special way on Wednesday night when they faced the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
It was the Bulls’ “Mom’s Trip” where the mothers of a number of the players joined the team on their road trip to the Big Apple on Wednesday, posing for the picture above at the hotel before the game.
The mom’s who made the trip made sure they were heard loud and clear before the game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. They lineup up on each side of the tunnel leading to the floor chanting “Let’s Go Bulls” as they made they ran onto the court.
Forward Quincy Pondexter even gave his mom a kiss before joining the rest of his teammates.
It was quite a game for the moms to watch as the Bulls went to double overtime with the Knicks before finally winning 122-119. It concludes a very unique day for the team and their biggest supporter’s day with the team in New York City.