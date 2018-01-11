× The Bulls’ “Mom’s Trip” proves to be a success in New York

NEW YORK – When you enter an environment that’s normally hostile towards an opposing team, it’s always good to see a few people you know in the crowd for support.

But the Bulls had that in quite a special way on Wednesday night when they faced the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Moms are all ready for tonight’s game! #CHIatNYK pic.twitter.com/USaZRjyEDP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 10, 2018

It was the Bulls’ “Mom’s Trip” where the mothers of a number of the players joined the team on their road trip to the Big Apple on Wednesday, posing for the picture above at the hotel before the game.

Does it get any cuter than the players running through a cheering Mom tunnel?! 💗💯 pic.twitter.com/gm1CXztK9Z — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 11, 2018

The mom’s who made the trip made sure they were heard loud and clear before the game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. They lineup up on each side of the tunnel leading to the floor chanting “Let’s Go Bulls” as they made they ran onto the court.

Forward Quincy Pondexter even gave his mom a kiss before joining the rest of his teammates.

You know the Mom section was feeling that W!! pic.twitter.com/FKbFPr9U1r — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 11, 2018

It was quite a game for the moms to watch as the Bulls went to double overtime with the Knicks before finally winning 122-119. It concludes a very unique day for the team and their biggest supporter’s day with the team in New York City.