Strong cold front approaching, turning sharply colder by late afternoon

CHICAGO — The leading edge of much colder air is approaching the area from the northwest. Temperatures have plummeted about 25 degrees in an hour along the Mississippi river where rain has changed to freezing rain. Farther west, precipitation changes to snow as readings drop into the teens.

A closer look at area temperatures shows the cold front entering north central Illinois. This front is expected to pass across the Chicago metro area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Unseasonably mild temperatures in the mid- and upper 50s will fall quickly to freezing or below during the evening rush. Rain moving across the area will change to freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on untreated surfaces. Thus, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire metro area for late this afternoon and this evening.