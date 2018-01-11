Schwarber’s workout plan and local basketball team’s crazy 3-pointer highlight Social Fodder

Posted 1:22 PM, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 01:27PM, January 11, 2018

(CHICAGO) -- On Wednesday's social fodder segment of Sports Feed, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman highlight the latest Cub to swim with sharks, another Kyle Schwarber workout video complete with cooking skills and an incredible 3-point shot from Waubonsee Community College.