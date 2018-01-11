Sam’s Club closings stores across the country, including 7 in Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Sam’s Club is closing several of its stores nationwide, and a few of them are in Illinois.

Of its 19 Illinois stores, Sam’s Club is closing seven locations. The closures are in Naperville, Wheeling, Batavia, Streamwood, Matteson, Moline and Romeoville.

“This came as a surprise to us as Sam’s has demonstrated a strong sales increase each year since opening,” said Romeoville Village Manager Steve Gulden in a news release.

Gulden added that Romeoville’s Sam’s Club, located at 460 S. Weber Road, will close Jan. 26.

No word yet on when the other Illinois stores will close.

Sam’s Club posted a statement about the closures on Twitter, saying in part, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”

@zzfurn After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

According to Gulden, Sam’s Club will be working with their employees on relocation. In addition, any displaced employees can contact the Workforce Development Services of Will County at 815-727-4444 for employment assistance.