Police investigate death of 1-year-old in North Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive inside a home in the city’s North Austin neighborhood.

Malaysia Williams’ mother said she is devastated about the 1-year-old’s death. The family said Malaysia was a happy baby and was just starting to say a few words and run around.

Her mother works long hours and said that on Jan. 3, she left Malaysia with her cousin who was supposed to the keep the child until next week.

The cousin lives with her boyfriend in an apartment in the 1300 block of North Lorel Avenue. Malaysia was found unresponsive Tuesday night at the apartment.

The medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide and said she died from multiple injuries from child abuse.

Chicago police are investigating but no charges have been filed yet.

Malaysia's mother identified the body on Thursday. She said the little girl had bruises all over her face.

"As long as I live I will never understand why. Why my daughter? Why they take my baby from me?” Montaj Williams, Malaysia’s mother, said.

I want to someone to pay for this for because it was uncalled for. I will never understand how someone can hurt an innocent baby,” Geraldine Morris, Malaysia’s great-grandmother, said.

DCFS is also investigating. A spokesperson said the department had not had prior contact with the child.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral.