Polar air likely to bring snow in coming days

Southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph brought record warmth to portions of the Chicago area Thursday.

Officially, the temperature at O’Hare International Airport reached 59 degrees, just 2 degrees shy of the record for January 11th which was set in 1880. Midway airport, with weather records dating back to 1928, climbed to 60 degrees, breaking the record for that location which was 54 degrees set in 2013. The area’s spring tease was brief. By 6 PM, readings had fallen into the 30’s. Temperatures will stay well below freezing over the next week. Lake-effect snow showers are likely Friday night into Saturday, especially over northwest Indiana. Sunday evening, a weak weather system is forecast to spread accumulating snow area-wide. Conditions then appear favorable for more lake snow through early next week.