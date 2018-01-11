Peace Corps volunteer, 24, dies while serving in Comoros

INVERNESS, Ill. — A young woman from the northwestern suburbs died while serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in the east African island of Comoros.

The Peace Corps said 24-year-old Bernice Heiderman from Iverness, Ill., died of an illness on Tuesday.

The organization said she was a beloved volunteer who taught English at a junior high school.

Heiderman graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The Peace Corps posted about the volunteer’s death on their website as well as their Facebook page.

“‘Bea’, as everyone called her, was a remarkable volunteer, who was admired by the students she taught and the members of the community where she lived,” Sheila Crowley, acting director, said on the website.