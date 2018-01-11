Miguel Gonzalez, White Sox agree to $4.75M, 1-year deal

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 20: Miguel Gonzalez #58 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 20, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The White Sox have agreed to a $4.75 million, one-year contract with pitcher Miguel Gonzalez and are bringing back the right-hander after trading him late last season.

The 33-year-old was 8-13 with a 4.62 ERA in 27 starts last season for Chicago and Texas, which acquired him on Aug. 31 for infielder Ti’quan Forbes. He was 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts for the White Sox.

Gonzalez is 52-54 with a 3.95 ERA with Baltimore (2012-15), Chicago (2016-17) and Texas.

Chicago cleared a roster spot by designating outfielder Jacob May for assignment on Thursday.