× Man charged in stabbing death of mother said he saw ‘green devil dinosaurs,’ prosecutors say

DOWNERS GROVE — A man has been charged with first degree murder after police said he stabbed his mother in the southwestern suburbs.

Police said Kevin James, 23, stabbed his mother, Patricia James, 51, on Jan. 9. Police responded to a call that day around 1:38 p.m. on the 2100 block of 63rd Street in unincorporated Downers Grove, Ill.

When officers arrived, Patricia was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

James appeared in court on Thursday and according to the Naperville Sun, said he stabbed his mother because he wanted to send her to heaven. He also said he planned to kill himself. The Naperville Sun reports that James said he saw “green devil dinosaurs” before he allegedly stabbed his mother, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said James’ sister said he punched and choked their mother before stabbing her. The sister was the one who called 911 and said James chased her out of the home.

Neighbors said they saw a man run into traffic around 1 p.m. on the day of the alleged stabbing, and then saw the man stand in the middle street looking up. Police said they found James in the front doorway of the home, the Naperville Sun said.

James is due back in court on Jan. 26. He is being held at the DuPage County Jail with bail set at $3 million.