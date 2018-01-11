Lunchbreak: Vegan winter sweet potato ancho stew

Posted 3:18 PM, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, January 11, 2018

Leah Turowski, Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Executive Chef

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel

221 N Columbus Drive

Chicago, IL 60601

https://www.radissonblu.com/en/aquahotel-chicago

Vegan Winter Sweet Potato Ancho Stew paired with an open face Oaxaca Toast

8-10 portions

  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1 cup pearl onion
  • 1 cup celery, diced ½ inch
  • 1 cup carrot, diced ½ inch
  • 12 ounce bag frozen corn
  • 1 tbsp chopped garlic (about 4 cloves)
  • 1 tbsp ancho powder
  • 2 tsp cumin powder
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 5 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 6 cups of vegetable stock
  • 1 cup roasted red peppers, diced ½ inch
  • 2 large sweet potatoes, diced ¾ inch
  • 1 lime, zest and juice
  1. Sautee onions, carrots and celery in coconut oil over med-high heat, brown lightly
  2. Add corn, chopped garlic, continue to sauté for 1 minute
  3. Reduce heat to low, add spices, seasonings and toast for one minute
  4. Add flour, stir to coat the vegetables and immediately add vegetable stock
  5. After 1 minute, add diced sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers
  6. Remain on low heat stirring frequently
  7. Simmer for 20-25 minutes until sweet potatoes are tender, add lime juice & zest.
  8. Finish with any variety  of garnishes – jalapenos, hot sauce, sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, cilantro & the lime zest and juice.