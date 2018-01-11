Lunchbreak: Vegan winter sweet potato ancho stew

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel
221 N Columbus Drive
Chicago, IL 60601
https://www.radissonblu.com/en/aquahotel-chicago
Vegan Winter Sweet Potato Ancho Stew paired with an open face Oaxaca Toast
8-10 portions
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1 cup pearl onion
- 1 cup celery, diced ½ inch
- 1 cup carrot, diced ½ inch
- 12 ounce bag frozen corn
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic (about 4 cloves)
- 1 tbsp ancho powder
- 2 tsp cumin powder
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 5 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup flour
- 6 cups of vegetable stock
- 1 cup roasted red peppers, diced ½ inch
- 2 large sweet potatoes, diced ¾ inch
- 1 lime, zest and juice
- Sautee onions, carrots and celery in coconut oil over med-high heat, brown lightly
- Add corn, chopped garlic, continue to sauté for 1 minute
- Reduce heat to low, add spices, seasonings and toast for one minute
- Add flour, stir to coat the vegetables and immediately add vegetable stock
- After 1 minute, add diced sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers
- Remain on low heat stirring frequently
- Simmer for 20-25 minutes until sweet potatoes are tender, add lime juice & zest.
- Finish with any variety of garnishes – jalapenos, hot sauce, sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, cilantro & the lime zest and juice.