× Kyle Schwarber’s hard work continues as latest Cubs’ workout video shows

CHICAGO – Last season, most people sat around wondering when one of the Cubs’ most popular young players would finally hit his stride.

After a 2017 that was low on average yet high on homers, fans are now standing by to see how Kyle Schwarber is getting ready for what hopes to be a more consistent campaign.

Frankly, it looks like the work is starting to pay off.

On Wednesday, the Cubs posted another video of the outfielder’s offseason training program. It’s the second such video the team has put on their social media during the offseason, with the latest showing more of the changes to his workout along with diet.

This comes in response to an inconsistent 2017 season, one which Schwarber struggled to keep his average over .200 despite hitting 30 homers. After a failed stint as a leadoff hitter, the third-year player was sent to Triple-A Iowa in hopes of getting his consistency to return.

A late charge in August and September helped Schwarber raise his average to .211 by the end of the season, but hit just .176 in 17 plate appearances in the postseason.

To prove just how popular and important Kyle Schwarber is the Cubs & fanbase, one of the storylines of the Winter Meetings on Tuesday was him showing up looking in better shape. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/aKJtOK47wS — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 13, 2017

A viably slimmer Schwarber showed up at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, earning praise from those in the front office for his efforts to improve for the upcoming season.

Expect this video to garner the same sort of reaction as Spring Training approaches.